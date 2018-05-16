Samsung introduces Red and Gold Galaxy S9 and S9+, but you won't be able to buy them

Samsung has announced two new colours for its Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones in the form of Sunshine Gold and Burgundy Red. They join the current lineup of Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple colour options.

They look fantastic, but they're only available in select markets for now, and the US and UK aren't included. The Burgundy Red model, which Samsung says has a "restrained gloss for added density and a look that is contemporary and traditional," will go on sale in China and South Korea this month.

The Sunshine Gold version meanwhile, which promises "to create a feeling of both vibrancy and calm," will go on sale in June in Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Samsung has said additional markets will get the new colours, but hasn't said which ones or when.

It's not the first time Samsung has reserved exclusive versions of its flagship for certain territories, as it announced earlier this year that 128 and 256GB versions of the S9 duo would be available in the US only.