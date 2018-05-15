Samsung Galaxy S10 could have ridiculously sharp 600ppi display

With each Galaxy S smartphone, Samsung likes to make improvements. Next year it will be launching its tenth model, the Galaxy S10 and as it's an anniversary model, the South Korean company is expected to make some big changes over the current Galaxy S9.

One of those changes could be increased the pixel density of the display to a staggering 600ppi. At least, that's according to notable Twitter tipster Ice Universe. Ice Universe has been pretty accurate with Samsung leaks in the past, so even though this is just a rumour for now, it's worth making a note of.

Rumored that the screen resolution of the Galaxy S10 will exceed 600PPI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 14 May 2018

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ already offer incredibly sharp displays, with 570 and 530ppi respectively, but 600 would be an incredible improvement. The 600ppi will likely be for the smaller S10, whereas the Galaxy S10+ (if there is one) will take a slight dip in density. For Samsung to achieve 600ppi in a similar 5.8-inch screen as the Galaxy S9, the resolution of the display will need to be increased to near 4K quality.

This is obviously just a rumour for now, so we have to take it with a pinch of salt, but we have no doubts that Samsung will have big plans for its next Galaxy S device, especially considering this year was a "tock" year for the company, meaning 2019 could be a "tick".

Other headline features expected for Samsung next Galaxy S flagship include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that will offer improved accuracy and the ability to work with wet hands compared to the current crop of scanners. Ice Universe has also previous stated the Galaxy S10 will support 5G connectivity and will have a dedicated neural processing chip for AI technologies.

We're not expecting to see the Galaxy S10 unveiled until March or April next year, if Samsung follows a similar launch pattern to previous devices, but expect plenty more leaks and rumours to appear before then.