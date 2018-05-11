Samsung Galaxy Note 9 definitely won't be getting an in-display fingerprint sensor

It feels like a tale that's as long as time itself. Will the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 feature an in-display fingerprint sensor? Or will it not? The answer, is no.

Following patents showing the South Korean tech company is genuinely working on the technology to industry analysts saying it won't be ready for mass production this year, Twitter user Ice Universe has now categorically said the sensor will not make an appearance in Samsung's phablet this year. The usually reliable Twitter tipster has previously said the Note 9 will come with the sensor but has now backtracked on those claims.

It's not the most surprising news ever, as the chances of the in-display technology showing up this year have always been slim. However there is still hope that we'll see it show up with the Galaxy S10 duo launches next year.

Ice Universe has also said that Samsung has managed to shave a whole 2mm off the Galaxy Note 8's body when designing its successor. In the real world, you're almost certainly not going to notice the difference, but it's good to know Samsung is able to trim the slim bezels down even further to provide slightly more screen real estate. He has also posted a mocked up image of the Note 9 with its new dimensions, but we won't don't expect to see a huge difference if we placed it side by side with a Note 8.

As with any rumour, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. We expect more leaks to come flooding through the rumour mill gates before the Note 9 launch, which should be sometime in August.