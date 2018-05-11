Samsung Galaxy Note 9 definitely won't be getting an in-display fingerprint sensor
It feels like a tale that's as long as time itself. Will the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 feature an in-display fingerprint sensor? Or will it not? The answer, is no.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Leaked patent gives more evidence that Samsung is working on in-display fingerprint sensors
Following patents showing the South Korean tech company is genuinely working on the technology to industry analysts saying it won't be ready for mass production this year, Twitter user Ice Universe has now categorically said the sensor will not make an appearance in Samsung's phablet this year. The usually reliable Twitter tipster has previously said the Note 9 will come with the sensor but has now backtracked on those claims.
It's not the most surprising news ever, as the chances of the in-display technology showing up this year have always been slim. However there is still hope that we'll see it show up with the Galaxy S10 duo launches next year.
Ice Universe has also said that Samsung has managed to shave a whole 2mm off the Galaxy Note 8's body when designing its successor. In the real world, you're almost certainly not going to notice the difference, but it's good to know Samsung is able to trim the slim bezels down even further to provide slightly more screen real estate. He has also posted a mocked up image of the Note 9 with its new dimensions, but we won't don't expect to see a huge difference if we placed it side by side with a Note 8.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance
- Samsung Galaxy S10 codenamed Beyond and more evidence points to in-display fingerprint sensor
As with any rumour, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. We expect more leaks to come flooding through the rumour mill gates before the Note 9 launch, which should be sometime in August.
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: What you need to know about the new Honor flagship
- Nokia 6 review: Affordable mid-ranger is on fighting form
- Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play renders show dual-lens rear camera with a huge bump
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 definitely won't be getting an in-display fingerprint sensor
- Apple WWDC 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: All the latest about Nokia's next phone
- Budget iPhone X may get an ultra-bright display like the LG G7 ThinQ
Comments