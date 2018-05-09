Samsung to unleash four new Galaxy J-series phones with 18.5:9 Infinity Displays

Samsung is tipped to release four new low to mid-range smartphones for the Indian phone market, but with flagship style 18.5:9 Infinity Displays.

The Samsung Galaxy J (2018) line will reportedly launch this month; May. They show that Samsung is committed to expanding its screen technology, featuring a stretched aspect ratio, in more than the Galaxy S series.

The four alleged models are primarily aimed at the South Asian market, and will be advertised as part of the "Make in India" initiative championed by New Dehli. They will therefore be assembled in the country, although the parts might be manufactured elsewhere - Vietnam and South Korea mainly.

A new Samsung Galaxy J6 (2018) is said to be coming with a physical Bixby button, much like the Galaxy S8 and S9 flagships in the last couple of years. The overall new line-up is also said to include a Galaxy J4.

As well as the J series handsets, Samsung will reportedly release a stream of other, budget-conscious smartphones throughout the rest of 2018. It is combating the likes of Xiaomi - itself about to enter the UK market. However, Samsung has a very strong market lead in India so is unlikely to be toppled any time soon.