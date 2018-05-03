Samsung Galaxy S10 codenamed Beyond and more evidence points to in-display fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is codenamed Beyond, according to a fresh report.

Korean website The Bell claims that Samsung's 2019 handset, which will be released as part of the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy range, will go by the name throughout its development process.

It cites the "parts industry" as the source. They say that the name has been shared with partners already.

Beyond, it is said, has been chosen as the Galaxy S10 will be distinctly different to its predecessors. For starters, Samsung will finally introduce Fingerprint on Display (FOD) technology.

As previously rumoured, the FOD system will comprise a fingerprint sensor in the display to allow the front screen to be nigh-on bezel-free yet still have security features.

Allegedly, Samsung has struggled to get the technology to work in time for implementation in the Galaxy S9 or S9+. It had even hoped to include it in the Galaxy S8, claims The Bell.

It is not currently known if the Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond" will also feature 3D sensing technology on the front. Facial recognition tech is big news in the phone market at present but industry sources are yet to establish whether Samsung will use it going forward.

"Unlike FOD, partners in the 3D sensing module are not detecting mass-production movements," one electronics industry official said.