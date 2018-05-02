Samsung launches Galaxy A6 and A6+ with a focus on photography

Samsung has unveiled two new additions to its Galaxy A smartphone series in the A6 and A6+, both of which arrive with "powerful front and rear cameras" to give users impressive photos from mid-range devices.

The Galaxy A6 gets a 16-megapixel rear snapper with f/1.7 aperture. The A6+ gets the same, but adds an extra 5-megapixel f/1.9 lens to enable Live Focus mode, which is essentially another name for bokeh or portrait mode on other phones. With Live Focus mode, you can add bokeh effects before or after a photo is taken. As for selfies, they can be taken care of by way of 16-megapixel or 24-megapixel front-facing cameras on the A6 and A6+ respectively.

We felt the camera on the Galaxy A5 could have been improved, so we have high hopes that Samsung has made the necessary changes to the A6 to make it a true camera champion.

Both the A6 and A6+ have been kitted out with Dolby Atmos audio too, to enhance the sound experience when watching movies or listening to music, with Samsung promising "outstanding clarity and true-to-life detail".

Dominating the front of both devices is Samsung's Infinity Display design, although both do have larger bezels than the flagship Galaxy S9 series. The A6 gets a 5.6-inch HD+ display while the A6+ has a larger 6-inch Full HD+ display. Other areas where the phones differ is in the processor and battery departments: the A6 has a 1.6GHz octa-core chip while the A6+ increases the speed slightly to 1.8GHz. As for battery, the A6 gets a 3,000mAh unit while the A6+ has extra space for a larger 3,500mAh unit instead. Both get the same 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage configurations.

Both have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, although you can unlock either using your face and Samsung's own smart assistant Bixby is onboard, with Vision, Home and Reminder functionalities all being made available.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be available soon in Europe, Asian and Latin American markets, and will eventually roll out to South Korea, Africa and China. Pricing has yet to be confirmed.