Samsung is launching 128GB and 256GB versions of S9 and S9 Plus

Samsung is releasing new versions of the Galaxy S9, but only in the US.

The company announced it will launch both 128GB and 256GB versions of its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagships. At launch, they will only be available in the US. If you want to pre-order them, you can do so from 1 May on Samsung's website. They won't actually release until 18 May, and they’ll only be for sale through the company’s website.

Pricing is as follows: the 128GB Galaxy S9 will cost $769.99; the 128GB Galaxy S9 Plus will cost $889.99; the 256GB Galaxy S9 will cost $819.99; and the 256GB Galaxy S9 Plus will cost $939.99. Obviously, the phones already support microSD storage expansion, so if you don’t want to pay that more for storage, you can still easily add more.

Samsung said you'll be able to purchase any of these new storage options in all three of the phones’ existing colour options (purple, blue, and black). And, lastly, those of you in the US who pre-order the new version will get a free pair of Gear IconX (2018), or you'll get the chance to a buy a Gear S3 Frontier for just $99.

Keep in mind when Samsung originally launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in the US, it did so with only 64GB of storage, expandable via a microSD up to 400GB. These new 128GB and 256GB versions were also launched, but in select international locations like India. Now, Americans can get their hands on them, too.