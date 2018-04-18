Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have only been out for about a month and we're still some way off the official announcement for the Galaxy Note 9, but rumours and leaks for the Galaxy S10 have now started to appear.

The first big report has come from Korean news site The Bell, and it reveals the Galaxy S10 will finally get an in-display fingerprint sensor, something that was once rumoured for the Galaxy S9. It's being reported that the feature will make its way into the Galaxy Note 9 first, although usually reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said it still won't be ready for mass-production come the Note 9's release.

The Bell's report also states that Samsung will improve the 3D sensing camera technology in the next S-series flagship to help improve the performance and security of its face unlock feature. It should also result in an improvement for AR Emoji, too.

Elsewhere, the design is expected to stay relatively similar. The report notes that the S10 will once again use Samsung's Infinity Display, but will increase in size ever so slightly, to 5.8-inches (up from 5.77) and 6.3-inches (up from 6.22) for the S10 and S10 Plus respectively. There's a good chance that Samsung will shave some millimetres off the bezels, although report also states the two new phones will be slightly larger than their predecessors.

The display design has reportedly been finalised and will go into production in November, however things can of course change between now and then. This would tie in with reports that Samsung will begin production of the foldable screen for its Galaxy X smartphone. While the Galaxy S10 will be the 10th anniversary for the Galaxy S-series, it will be a separate device to the Galaxy X.

Any rumour or leak should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, especially at this early stage, but now some Galaxy S10 details have begun to leak out, we can expect some more in the coming months.