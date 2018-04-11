How to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S9
You've decided to to upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 +, but what happens now? How do you trade in your current phone, and what's the best deal to go for? has your contract run out and you want to upgrade to a better plan that suits you?
We've rounded up the best upgrade deals for the Samsung Galaxy S9 from Carphone Warehouse.
Right now Carphone Warehouse have an exclusive offer for £100 extra off when you trade in your old mobile. See more details here.
You get to keep your number and benefits
Carphone Warehouse offers a range of different deals depending on your budget. It has many price plans from a range of different networks, including EE, Vodafone and O2, ensuring you'll find the best Samsung Galaxy S9 deal when you upgrade from your old phone.
Price promise
Carphone Warehouse has a price promise that if you find a cheaper deal than the one they are offering, it will not only match it, but pay your first monthly bill.
Best Samsung Galaxy S9 upgrade plans
Carphone Warehouse have a variety of upgrade plans for the Samsung Galaxy S9. Some of the best ones we have found below from O2, Vodafone and EE.
Best EE upgrade plans
- Fastest UK network offering super fast 4G data up to 60mbps.
- Free 6 months Apple Music for iOS and Android.
- EE Roam Like Home allows you to use your plan anywhere in Europe.
- Free 3 months BT Sports.
- Free Samsung Wireless charger.
Editors pick: 15GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £48.00 a month with an upfront cost of £129.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,281.99. See this plan here.
Bestseller in last 24 hours: 25GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £53.00 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,371.99. See this plan here.
25GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £63.00 a month with an upfront cost of £9.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,521.99. See this plan here.
10GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £43.00 a month with an upfront cost of £184.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,216.99. See this plan here.
15GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £53.00 a month with an upfront cost of £79.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,351.99. See this plan here.
25GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £58.00 a month with an upfront cost of £34.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,426.99. See this plan here.
Best O2 upgrade plans
- O2 Priority gives you access to early tickets and discounts on food, drink and entertainment.
- O2 Travel allows you to use your plan anywhere in the EU.
- O2 WiFi gives you access to over 15,000 wifi hotspots across the country.
- Free Samsung Wireless charger.
Editors pick online exclusive: 50GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £49.99 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99. This includes a free Samsung wireless charger. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,299.75. See this plan here.
Bestseller in last 24 hours: 30GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £56.00 a month with an upfront cost of £79.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,423.99. See this plan here.
15GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £48.00 a month with an upfront cost of £129.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,281.99. See this plan here.
25GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £54.00 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,395.99. See this plan here.
10GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £40.00 a month with an upfront cost of £214.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,1174.99. See this plan here.
Best Vodafone upgrade plans
- Vodafone global roaming allows you to use your plan in 110 countries, including the US.
- Fast 4G network.
- Free Samsung wireless charger.
Editors pick: Vodafone are offering 16GB instead of their usual 4GB with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £47.00 a month with an upfront cost of £99.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,227.99. See this plan here.
Bestseller in last 24 hours: 16GB data (usually 4GB) with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on a 24 month contract for only £51.00 a month with an upfront cost of £59.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,283.99. See this plan here.
16GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £55.00 a month with an upfront cost of £29.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,349.99. See this plan here.
16GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £39.00 a month with an upfront cost of £274.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,210.99. See this plan here.
60GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £47.00 a month with an upfront cost of £269.99. Over years this plan works out to be £1,397.99. See this plan here.
32GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £49.00 a month with an upfront cost of £139.99. Over 2 years this plan works out to be £1,315.99. See this deal here.
40GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £49.00 a month with an upfront cost of £149.99. Over 2 years, this plan works out to be £1,325.99. See this deal here.
UK network coverage checkers
Below you'll find links to the four coverage checkers you need. Why four? Because any other network is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which means they don't have their own masts and signal, they use the networks provided by Vodafone, EE or O2. GiffGaff and Tesco mobile, for instance, uses O2's network, while BT Mobile uses EE's.
Or, if you'd rather go independent, you can try Ofcom's mobile signal checker.
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- OnePlus 5T sold out, but O2 still has it
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
- Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- OnePlus posts cryptic teaser image for the OnePlus 6, promises "more immersion"
Comments