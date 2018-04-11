Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could get larger display and battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch in August, and as we approach that launch date, the rumour mill will continue to ramp up production. The latest rumours surrounding Samsung's big-screen smartphone come from two different Twitter users and relate to the sizes of the battery and display.

Twitter user Ice Universe, who has revealed information about Samsung devices before, has said the Galaxy Note 9 will have either a 3,850 or 4,000mAh battery. In either case, it will be a larger battery unit than the one found in the Galaxy Note 8, which features a 3,300mAh battery. How will Samsung find the space to fit in a larger battery? It could come as the result of integrating an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The jury is still out when it comes to if the Note 9 will feature in-display technology, as rumours have been back and forth for some time. A patent application has previously shown Samsung is working on the technology, but usually-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said it isn't ready for mass production just yet.

As for the display of the Note 9 itself, Twitter user @MMDDJ_ has said it will increase to 6.4-inches, up from 6.3-inches on the Note 8. This snippet of information has come from Chinese social site Weibo, which is so often the source of many smartphone leaks.

The slight increase in screen real estate may come from even slimmer bezels, or the overall size of the phone may need to increase to accommodate the in-display fingerprint sensor, if it comes to fruition.

As with any leak and rumour, these should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, but as ever we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for anymore Galaxy Note 9 leaks.