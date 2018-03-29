Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor

Samsung isn't expected to officially announce the Galaxy Note 9 until around August, but that never stops the rumour mill from churning away.

The latest news to appear online is a benchmark test, which while not confirmed to be for the Galaxy Note 9, almost can't be for anything else. The Geekbench benchmark results, spotted by Slashleaks, refer to a Samsung device with the model number SM-N960U. The Galaxy Note 8 for reference, has the model number SM-N950.

The test confirms the Galaxy Note 9 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor - which also shows this is a North American version of the phone, as other markets will get the Note 9 with Samsung's Exynos 9810 processor under the hood. Elsewhere, the Galaxy Note 9 will arrive with 6GB of RAM, the same as the Galaxy S9 and Android Oreo 8.1.

The multi-core and single-core scores that Geekbench gives to show how well the device performs, are similar to the SD845-powered Galaxy S9, but lower than the Exynos 9810-powered version. However the Note 9 is still going through testing and development, so Samsung will still have various software optimisations to implement to improve the scores.

The benchmark test doesn't give away any other information about the Galaxy Note 9, so we'll have to wait for anymore leaks or rumours to appear.