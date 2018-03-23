Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Will you take advantage of these US-only deals?
Samsung’s Galaxy S9-branded phones are already on sale.
Buy one Galaxy S9/S9+ and get one Free! No trade in required. Plus, $150 prepaid card when you switch to Verizon.
Verizon in the US is offering a buy one, get one free offer on Galaxy S9 handsets, while AT&T is offering customers a discount of $595 off the price of handsets. Both of these sales are unusual. However, it's worth noting that, in the case of the Verizon deal, it’s not up front. You’ll get your “free” handset as $799 promo credits spread over 24 months, though it's still a great deal if you want to buy a Galaxy S9 phone.
These offers suggest the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are not the hits that Samsung was hoping for, and to back those indications up, analysts at BayStreet Research have reported that Galaxy S9 preorders are down as much as 40 per cent compared to preorders to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S8. As a result, the company's overall sales are down an estimated 20 per cent, which is a massive blow.
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
In Pocket-lint's review of the standard Galaxy S9, we said it’s not perfect. However, the Galaxy S9 is a fantastic device. It’s got a brilliant display, great camera, brilliant performance all-round, and in a body that’s easily one of the most elegant ever released. Its stereo sound makes such a difference to media consumption, too. The Samsung Galaxy S9 (or its larger S9 Plus sibling) aren't bad by any means.
In other words, Samsung continues to impress with some of the best Android-powered smartphones money can buy.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases and S9+ cases: Protect your new Galaxy smartphone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
Comments