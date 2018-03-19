Samsung Galaxy Note 9 name confirmed, should launch in August

While it was pretty safe to assume that Samsung would release a Galaxy Note 9 - successor to the rather excellent Galaxy Note 8 - later this year, we couldn't be sure of the name until Samsung confirmed it itself. The South Korean tech giant has already confirmed a new Note would be coming, but this is the first time we've seen the official name.

That just now happens to be the case, as a trademark filing picked up by GalaxyClub shows Samsung has applied for a trademark in Colombia for the Galaxy Note 9 name. The filing doesn't give us any other information, such as a launch date, but if Samsung is to follow a similar launch cycle to the Galaxy Note 8, then we can expect it to show face sometime in August. We should get a clearer idea of the launch date when the Note 9 goes through various certifications in the US and China.

We're not expecting the design of the Note 9 to differ too much to the Note 8, especially since the Galaxy S9 looks practically the same as the Galaxy S8, save from a repositioned fingerprint sensor on the back.

That means Samsung will once again use an Infinity Display with incredibly thin bezels, but there are some question marks surrounding the fingerprint sensor. For some time it was believed Samsung was working on in-display technology, but the latest murmurings suggest the technology still won't be ready in time for mass-production. We'll keep our ears to the ground on that one.

Being a Galaxy Note device, the Note 9 will feature the S Pen stylus which we expect will receive various improvements and upgrades to make it more sensitive and being a 2018 flagship, the Snapdragon 845 and Samsung's latest Exynos 9810 processor should feature, depending on region.

With the Galaxy Note 9 name now confirmed, we should start seeing more rumours and leaks pop up, so we'll bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it.