Galaxy S9 colours: Which is the best S9 colour for you?

Samsung has released the Galaxy S9 and S9+ duo of smartphones and they're available to buy today.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ comes in three colours: Midnight Black, Coral Blue and a new hue for 2018, Lilac Purple.

There’s also a Titanium Gray color which is slightly different to the Orchid Gray from last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, this doesn't appear to be coming at launch, so could be a limited edition that debuts in the future or could be exclusive to certain retailers.

The design of the S9 and S9+ doesn't change too much from the S8 and S8+ duo, save from the fingerprint reader on the back being moved to below the camera, rather than remain alongside it.

The displays remain the same size and resolution, but they have been repositioned ever so slightly so that the bottom bezel is a little thinner than on the S8, although it's barely noticeable.

Lilac Purple

Midnight Black

Coral Blue

Titanium Gray

You can check out the lilac purple S9 colour in our video below:

The biggest change for the Galaxy S9 duo is in the camera department. The Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-lens camera for the first time on a Galaxy S device and will comprise two 12-megapixel sensors, one of which will offer a variable aperture of f/1.5 - f/2.4, while the other is f/2.4.

Both lenses also get optical image stabilisation and will use a combination of laser and dual-pixel autofocus.

The dual-lens camera is only for the S9+, with the regular S9 getting a single-lens 12-megapixel camera, most likely with dual pixels and dual aperture.