Microsoft is selling its own custom version of Samsung's Galaxy S9

Microsoft is offering the Galaxy S9 with some extra customisations.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition are available now via the Microsoft Store in the US. This is not the first time Microsoft has done this with Samsung's Galaxy S-series flagships. With last year’s Galaxy S8, Microsoft sold the phone with apps like Office, OneDrive, Cortana, and Outlook all bundled together. In other words, it configured the device to showcase Microsoft’s software.

This year, with the Galaxy S9 phones, Microsoft told TrustedReview that a "Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi." That means these Microsoft Editions will make Excel, Skype, Corona, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Word available after phone setup. Microsoft’s own Launcher will be available, too.

In terms of hardware and price, the phones will be identical to any other Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus phones. The software is the only thing that makes them stand apart. If you'd like one of these special handsets, you can pre-order them now.

Shipping will begin on 16 March. Microsoft said quantities are limited.