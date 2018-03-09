Microsoft is selling its own custom version of Samsung's Galaxy S9
- Only available in the US
- Microsoft's software will install during phone setup
Microsoft is offering the Galaxy S9 with some extra customisations.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition are available now via the Microsoft Store in the US. This is not the first time Microsoft has done this with Samsung's Galaxy S-series flagships. With last year’s Galaxy S8, Microsoft sold the phone with apps like Office, OneDrive, Cortana, and Outlook all bundled together. In other words, it configured the device to showcase Microsoft’s software.
- Buy Galaxy S9 Microsoft Edition at Microsoft Store (US)
- Buy Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition at Microsoft Store (US)
This year, with the Galaxy S9 phones, Microsoft told TrustedReview that a "Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi." That means these Microsoft Editions will make Excel, Skype, Corona, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Word available after phone setup. Microsoft’s own Launcher will be available, too.
In terms of hardware and price, the phones will be identical to any other Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus phones. The software is the only thing that makes them stand apart. If you'd like one of these special handsets, you can pre-order them now.
Shipping will begin on 16 March. Microsoft said quantities are limited.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ camera: Performance, samples, comparisons and everything you need to know
- How the Red Cross brought conflict to life using Apple's ARKit
- Microsoft is selling its own custom version of Samsung's Galaxy S9
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- The best Galaxy S9 Plus deals for March 2018
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone X: Clash of the titans
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- HTC U12 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know
- Samsung's in-display fingerprint sensor still won't be ready for the Note 9
Comments