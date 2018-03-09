Samsung's in-display fingerprint sensor still won't be ready for the Note 9
There have been rumours and leaks for some time now that have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 would be the company's first to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Just last month, a Samsung patent, accompanied by a report from China, appeared online that showed the company was working on in-display technology.
However that may all be set to change after usually-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has issued a report to say that now likely won't happen due to "technological difficulties". Kuo adds that Samsung's fingerprint sensor technology doesn't respond well to screen protectors and other various environmental factors that affect the effectiveness of the sensor technology.
The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be launched in August and considering the design of the Galaxy S9 didn't change too much from its predecessor, it's unlikely the Note 9 will differ too greatly from the Note 8. It should therefore feature a similar 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display and a dual-lens rear camera.
Phone manufacturer Vivo has previously announced it will be the first to release a smartphone with a built-in fingerprint sensor, which comes from Synaptics. The company's Clear ID fingerprint sensor claims to be usable even with wet fingers and is fully waterproof. Samsung is said to be developing its own technology and may have not been fully impressed with Synaptics' sensor.
