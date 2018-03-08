Get a Samsung Galaxy S9 from £19.99 per month, direct from Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the hottest phones around right now. They'll be officially released to the world on 16 March, but Samsung is running a pre-order deal right now that could get you the very latest Galaxy from just £19.99 per month using its trade-in programme.

Samsung will give you up to £200 for your old phone, depending on what phone it is and what condition it is in. When you pre-order a Galaxy S9 or S9+, Samsung will send you a prepaid envelope for you to send your phone in. If you try to clever and don't send your phone back, but still receive your new Galaxy, Samsung won't be happy and will demand you send your brand new S9 or S9+ back.

Samsung won't let you trade-in a Galaxy S8 or S8+, but you can trade-in a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. If you have either of those phones, in good condition, Samsung will give you £206 towards an S9 or £202.50 towards an S9+.

Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus owners can get the same £206 or £202.50 towards an S9 or S9+ respectively, while an HTC 10 will net you £99.25 or £96 towards the S9 duo. The same prices as the HTC 10 apply to a OnePlus 6, LG G6 or Sony Xperia Z5 Premium/Compact.

Once you've traded in your phone, it will cancel out some of the cost of the SIM-free handset, and you pay the remaining cost over a 24 month period, interest free. If you trade in an S7 Edge towards an S9 for example, it will bring the cost of the new phone down to £533, leaving you to pay £19.99 per month for 24 months. This price of course excludes your monthly tariff.

It's a good deal from Samsung, the company clearly wants people to migrate to its new handsets, which we've found after spending some time with are still the best Android phones currently available.

Head to the Samsung website to find out just how much you could get for your phone now.