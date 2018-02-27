Bixby 2.0 to launch alongside Galaxy Note 9, will recognise individual voices

Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh has confirmed at a press conference at Mobile World Congress, that the latest version of company's own voice-assistant Bixby, will launch with the Galaxy Note 9. While Koh didn't put an exact date on the launch, the Galaxy Note 8 launched in August, so this is the date we're pencilling into our calendars.

Koh said that Bixby 2.0 is currently being tested by around 800 partners and so will be able to support a "wider scope of voice assistant features". He added that Samsung wants Bixby 2.0 to evolve within its own ecosystem of products too, and as such, the company plans to launch a Bixby-enabled TV next month and has already confirmed a Bixby-enabled smart speaker will launch in the second half of 2018.

Eui-Suk Chung, executive vice president and head of software and AI at Samsung added that the company is developing a new technology that will enable Bixby 2.0 to recognise individual voices on devices where there are multiple users. No specific examples were given, but we can imagine being able to recognise voices on a TV or a refrigerator would be useful, with different profiles being able to be set.

Bixby 2.0 should also eradicate the need to say "Hi, Bixby" before every command and will instead allow for easy communication between device and user. This is just a rumour for now and hasn't been confirmed by Samsung.

Samsung released the much anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ at MWC this year and because of its earlier launch compared to the Galaxy S8, Koh expects sales to be better. "The Galaxy S9 will be released earlier in the year than the Galaxy S8 was, and as we plan to release various marketing strategies to beef up demand, I believe overall numbers will be better".