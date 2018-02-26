Best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases: Protect your new Galaxy smartphone

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, but while they don't represent a huge change in design over their S8 predecessors, that means they're still gorgeous devices that you definitely won't want to break.

The Infinity Displays are still some of the best looking in the business, with their 18.5:9 ratios and curvaceous edges and the back panels are as head-turning as ever.

Of course, it's a shame to cover up such beauty, but we're sure you'd rather keep your Galaxy S9 or S9+ in pristine condition, rather than have it scratched by your keys, or worse, dropped and smashed. We've therefore rounded up some of the best cases already available to keep your Galaxy S9 and S9+ looking its best.

Samsung unsurprisingly offers its own range of cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and this year, the company has six different cases to choose from.

The Clear View Standing Cover offers all round protection for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The front cover shows you quick information at a glance, such as time, date and battery level. It can also show you who is calling and allows you to answer or reject a call without having to open the case at all. Flip the case open and it doubles up as a stand too.

Galaxy S9: See it on Amazon UK

Galaxy S9+: See it on Amazon UK

The Samsung LED View Cover is similar to the Clear View version, as it shows quick information without you having to open the case at all. Information is displayed via LEDs and you can personalise it with some fun icons. It's available in purple, black or blue.

Galaxy S9: See it on Amazon UK

Galaxy S9+: See it on Amazon UK

The Alcantara cover adds a bit of luxury to your Galaxy S9 or S9+. It doesn't have a flip cover, but instead gives a lovely, soft layer of Alcantara on the back to provide some extra grip. It's available in black, blue, red or mint.

Galaxy S9: See it on Amazon UK

Galaxy S9+: See it on Amazon UK

The Protective Standing Cover is probably Samsung's most rugged case for the Galaxy S9 duo. It features a military-grade casing so you can be safe in the knowledge your Galaxy S9 or S9+ is well protected, plus it has a built-in kickstand so you can watch movies and TV shows at a comfortable angle on the morning commute.

Galaxy S9: See it on Amazon UK

Galaxy S9+: See it on Amazon UK

For the fitness fanatics among you, the Hyperknit cover is made from the same knitted material as some sports trainers. The case has been designed to be as slim as possible to avoid adding extra bulk to your phone, and provides an extra level of grip. It's available in gray or red.

Galaxy S9: See it on Amazon UK

Galaxy S9+: See it on Amazon UK

No case lineup would be complete without a silicone cover. Samsung's version is available in a range of colours and provides a soft, easy-to-grip layer of protection that can comfortably withstand bumps, knock and drops.

Speck has a new range of Presidio Folio and Presidio Folio Leather cases for both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, along with Presidio Clear, Grip and Sport cases. The Folio range can survive drops of up to three metres and have a hidden slot for holding up to three cards. Both Folio cases have the added benefit of converting into a stand for watching hands-free videos.

The Clear, Sport and Grip cases all attach to the back of the S9 and S9+ and offer the same three metre drop protection. They're available in a range of colours and are available to pre-order now.

Tech21 has three new ranges of cases for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, all of which have been built to withstand high drops

The Evo Max range benefits from a tough polycarbonate shell and Tech21's own FlexShock technology, which let the Galaxy S9 duo withstand drops of 14ft. It's available to pre-order now in orchid, charcoal, smokey dahlia, devine blue and crushed turquoise colours.

Galaxy S9: See it at Tech21

Galaxy S9+: See it at Tech21

For those who want to add a bit of luxury to their Galaxy S9 or S9+, Tech21 has the Evo Luxe range, which again features a polycarbonate shell, but is finished in a premium vegan leather. The Evo Luxe case is proven to withstand drops from 12ft.

Galaxy S9: See it at Tech21

Galaxy S9+: See it at Tech21

Mous has announced the Limitless case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. It uses the company's AiroShock technology that provides a tough layer of protection while still remaining slim. The Limitless case is available in Walnut and Carbon Fibre finishes.

Gear4 has four different cases available for the Galaxy S9 and S9+: Piccadilly, Oxford, Victoria and Battersea.

Piccadilly is a clear case with a colour bumper that can withstand drops up to 10ft and is scratch resistant.

Oxford is a folio style case with a front flip cover and space for cards inside.

Victoria is a range of fashionable cases for the S9 duo, with Feather, Palms and Mandala styles all being available.

Finally Battersea is Gear4's most rugged case. The hardback case can withstand drops from 13ft, while the soft touch panel provides an extra level of grip.

See all of Gear4's Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases on Gear4.com

Under Armour Gear has four new ranges of case for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, all of which offer military-grade protection.

The Monarch range, available in crimson and black colour finishes, has a lightweight build with five layers of protection. It combines leather and metal materials and features oversized buttons and complete protective surround to keep the corners free from scratches.

Galaxy S9: See it at Under Armour Gear

Galaxy S9+: See it at Under Armour Gear

The Plyo range is available in ice, ash, crimson and glacier colours and features an armoured shell with an impact resistant soft core. It offers protection all around the S9 phones, oversized buttons and easy access to the headphone and USB ports.

Galaxy S9: See it at Under Armour Gear

Galaxy S9+: See it at Under Armour Gear

The Plasma range is very similar to the Plyo, although it's available in different colour ways and has a rubberised grip on the sides to ensure it doesn't slip out your hands. It's available in ice, ash, cobalt and citron finishes.

Galaxy S9: See it at Under Armour Gear

Galaxy S9+: See it at Under Armour Gear

The Pathfinder case offers much of the same protection as the Plyo and Plasma ranges, but is only available in an all-black colour finish. The Pathfinder, along with the other UAG Galaxy S9 cases, is compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging.

Galaxy S9: See it at Under Armour Gear

Galaxy S9+: See it at Under Armour Gear

British case manufacturer Snakehive has a leather wallet case available for the Galaxy S9 (there's no S9+ case just yet) that's available in a wide range of colours. The Snakehive case is made from genuine nubuck leather, has three credit card slots and doubles up as a tabletop stand.

Galaxy S9: See it at Snakehive