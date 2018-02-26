Samsung Galaxy S9 camera: What's new?

Samsung made a big deal about the Galaxy S9 and S9+ camera system even before the phones were announced. "The Camera, Reimagined" was a bold tagline for something built into the back of a smartphone.

In its announcement, Samsung mentioned features like dual aperture, dual pixel, super slow motion and optical image stabilisation. But what do they really mean, and how do they combine to create a mobile camera experience that's like to be market leading for 2018?

12MP 1/2.5" Dual Pixel sensor

OIS (optical image stabilisation)

Dual aperture f/2.4-f/1.5 primary lens

S9+ has secondary telephoto lens

Similar to last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+, the new S9 and S9+ feature a 1/2.5" Dual Pixel sensor. The crudest and least technical way to describe it is that it works similar to the human eyes. Using two angles to lock on to one object makes it easier to focus, and keep focus. Its main benefit is that it allows the phone to focus very quickly and accurately, reducing blur, especially when combined with the OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Optical image stabilisation is exactly what it sounds like it is. Essentially, the cameras have built in mechanisms which counteract any movement or shaking in your hands when trying to take a photo. Again, this means a lot less blur in your photos, especially when lighting conditions aren't ideal. In these instances, the camera will normally hold the shutter open a tiny bit longer, which pre-OIS, would mean excessive blurring.

There are two big differences this year however. Firstly, the main camera now has a dual aperture which means you're able to switch between f/2.4 and f/1.5 depending on whether you're in daylight or low light. Secondly, there's some added DRAM, giving more memory specifically for taking photos and video. That enables the ability to shoot really high frame-rate slow motion video.

As for the S9+ specifically, Samsung's larger phone is the only one of the two to have a secondary camera and this has one primary feature: zoom.

Motion activated super slow-mo (960fps)

Impressive low light

2x telephoto zoom effect on S9+

While the phone as a whole hasn't seen a massive change from the S8, the S9's camera improvements have meant that it can do a couple of things far better than previously.

As mentioned, the dual aperture means better low light performance, because the camera can open the aperture really wide (up to f/1.5), it can let in more light without needing to massively boost the ISO sensitivity.

For the average user, that means shots in low light should come out impressively light without the excessive noise and distortion that typically comes with smartphone camera. We saw a quick test demo in very low light conditions and the resulting shot was impressively detailed and bright, despite the challenging circumstances.

The other awesome new feature enabled by the new camera system is the motion activated super-slow motion.

Like the Sony Xperia phones from the last year, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can shoot at 960 frames-per-second. To break that down for those unsure of the term, that's essentially taking 960 shots every single second.

Understandably this isn't a shooting method that's sustainable over a long recording. In fact, Samsung's only gives you a very short burst that's a fraction of a second (specifically 0.3 seconds). Having this tiny window to capture the action you want means it could be very easy to miss, if it wasn't for the vital motion activation method.

When shooting super slow-motion on the S9 and S9+ you'll be able to set a specific target area within the viewfinder, and whenever the camera detects motion in this square, it starts the process of shooting the high frame rate footage.

It's relatively simple to set up and means you are far more likely to get the action you wanted to capture, and then play back in super slow motion. We saw it shown off in a couple of different environments and it worked really well.

As mentioned, there's also the second lens on the Galaxy S9+ which enables you to simply tap on an icon in your viewfinder and quickly switch to a 2x zoom image. This should mean being able to zoom in to a shot without losing detail.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are both available for pre-order now from a number of different retailers. You can check out our best deals page to choose the way you'd prefer to buy it.