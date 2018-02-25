Best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 12 months free Netflix and 7 days early

Want the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+? The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday 25 February with deals from all the major UK networks already live and available. Pre-order is live now with the phone going on sale in shops on the 16 March.

It is worth bearing in mind that you might find it difficult to stick to contracts that offer less data. They might sound cheaper in the short run, but with the S9 and S9+ having such a gorgeous screen you might find yourself using more data binge watching Netflix or YouTube on the go. If that sounds like you, we recommend you opt for as much data as you can afford. It will be worth it in the long run.

Carphone Warehouse compare all deals from the mobile networks in the UK so expect there to be fierce competition. Here we have the best deals available filtered already displaying the best prices.

You can buy the S9 SIM Free for £739 and the S9+ from £869. The widget below will update automatically - in real-time - with the best deals available from Carphone Warehouse.

Good deals to look out for include the Galaxy S9 on EE for £129.99 upfront at £48pm with 15GB of data a month, £99.99 upfront at £49pm with 20GB on O2, and £129.99 upfront at £47pm with 16GB on Vodafone.

For the Galaxy S9+ the deals to watch are £99.99 upfront at £63pm with 25GB on EE, £129.99 upfront at £61pm with 20GB on O2, and £99.99 upfront at £63pm with 16GB with Vodafone.

EE are the most used network in the UK and they offer the highest speeds with up to 60mbps. Here we break down all the best deals.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ customers who pre-order with EE on a Max plan will get 60GB of data for the price of 20GB plus 24 months access to the BT Sport app and a whole host of additional EE benefits including Wi-Fi Calling.

EE is also giving Samsung fans the opportunity to save £250 when they trade-in their existing Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

Mobiles.co.uk are for the more price savvy customers. They usually have deals that networks even themselves won't match, even if you do find it on here. Most of the time there are cashback options available that aren't on the networks.

Here are the best deals broken down:

O2 customers can opt for Unlimited Texts and Minutes, 12GB data, £32pm if you pay £200 upfront for the S9 or can also opt for Unlimited Texts and Minutes with 10GB data for £48pm and no payment upfront.

If you're a Mobiles.co.uk Vodafone customer the deal is Unlimited Texts and Minutes, 16GB data for £43pm and £120 upfront.

We break down the best deals available on all networks and all the sites on the internet. The widget below is updating automatically - in real-time - with the best deals available from all networks and retailers in the UK. If you can't see the deal you are after, check back again at a later time to see if the widget has updated with more deals and details.

