Compare the best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ might be 2017's flagship smartphones from Samsung, but that doesn’t mean they should be overlooked in 2018. Both devices are still amazing phones that deliver performance and features in spades.

At the time of release, we said that “In short: the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a masterpiece; one with a few brush-strokes out of place, but a masterpiece nonetheless.”

Of the Galaxy S8+ we stated that while “Samsung waited a little later in 2017 to unleash its flagship phone it was well worth the wait.”

A year later and both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are great phones that offer plenty.

The Samsung S8 and S8 Plus are still brilliant phones and there is increased demand in the previous generation of phones when newer models are announced. The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Plus versions also do too.

It’s worth noting that many smartphone users are finding it difficult to stick to contracts that offer less data. That’s because which such large crisp clean screens, as found in the S8 range, you’re more likely to eat up data binge watching Netflix or YouTube on the go. If that sounds like you we recommend you opt for as much data as you can afford.

