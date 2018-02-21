Samsung Galaxy S9 final design revealed in augmented reality

Samsung will use augmented reality to unveil the brand new Galaxy S9 and S9+ at its press conference this coming Sunday 25 February at Mobile World Congress. XDA Developers has discovered a new Unpacked 2018 app within the Google Play Store, that while intended to be downloaded by attendees to the show, can also be used by anyone who wants to watch a livestream.

The app has an augmented reality feature that can be used to scan the Samsung logo to reveal some teasers for the event, but Reddit user /u/thesbros has delved a little deeper and found some 3D models of the Galaxy S9 hidden away within the app. The models will viewable during the show by scanning a lanyard.

While we've already seen some renders from Roland Quandt and Evan Blass that reveal the S9's design, these 3D models are from Samsung itself, so are more official.

They confirm several leaked features, such as the repositioned fingerprint sensor and the new lilac purple colour finish, while also revealing a slightly redesigned flash and the inclusion of a Bixby button. There is also a small hole near the bottom speaker grille that is thought to be something to do with the AKG tuned dual speaker system.

The Galaxy S9 duo will sport a similar design to their S8 predecessors, but the internals will be significantly upgraded, along with the cameras. The S9+ will get a dual lens camera system with variable aperture, for the first time on a Galaxy S device.