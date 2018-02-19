Full details and images of Samsung Galaxy S9 leak a week ahead of launch

Samsung is due to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ duo of smartphones this Sunday at Mobile World Congress. We already know pretty much all there is to know about the phones, but some information from Winfuture.de fills in the final few gaps.

To go along with the final few details, Evan Blass has posted some official renders to his Twitter account, so we also know exactly what the S9 duo will look like.

As previously reported, the design of the S9 and S9+ isn't going to change too much from that of the S8 duo, save from the fingerprint reader on the back being moved to below the camera, rather than remain alongside it. The displays remain the same size and resolution, but they have been repositioned ever so slightly so that the bottom bezel is a little thinner than on the S8, although it's barely noticeable.

The biggest change for the Galaxy S9 duo will come in the camera department. The Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-lens camera for the first time on a Galaxy S device and will comprise two 12-megapixel sensors, one of which will offer a variable aperture of f/1.5 - f/2.4, while the other settles for just f/2.4.

Both lenses also get optical image stabilisation and will use a combination of laser and dual-pixel autofocus. The overall package should result in some pretty impressive pictures, in both well-lit and low-light conditions. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera should also serve up some supreme selfies with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

The camera was previously said to be capable of 1,000fps super slow-motion video recording, but Winfuture's information says it will be 960fps instead.

The dual-lens camera is only for the S9+, with the regular S9 getting a single-lens 12-megapixel camera, most likely with dual pixels and dual aperture.

Elsewhere, the S9 duo are said to get surround sound from speakers tuned by AKG, 4GB and 6GB of RAM for the S9 and S9+ respectively, and both will get 64GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD.

It's believed both phones will be available to pre-order from Sunday 25 February, the same day they're launched at MWC. They will be available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Grey and Lilac Purple colour finishes. Prices have yet to be revealed, although it's claimed they could be around 100 Euros more expensive than the Galaxy S8 duo.