Samsung Galaxy S9 to sport Animoji-like 3D emoji and stereo speakers

Those of you who like the idea of Apple's Animoji feature - but prefer Samsung devices - will be happy to hear this latest rumour.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus flagship smartphones will come with two new features: 3D emoji and stereo speakers, according to Korean publication ETNews, as spotted by Android Authority. These 3D emoji are reportedly "more advanced" than Apple's Animoji. However, like on the iPhone X, you will be able to choose from 3D characters, including animals, that mimic facial movements.

Your movements will be tracked by the Galaxy S9's facial recognition sensors. Keep in mind that, earlier this year, the company also teased its new Exynos chip, claiming it had “realistic face-tracking filters” and improved security for unlocking devices via facial recognition. Anyway, aside from 3D emoji, the Galaxy S9 will also reportedly feature stereo speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone.

We've heard this before, from SamMobile, which claimed the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus' speakers will come with Dolby Surround tuned by Samsung-owned acoustics company AKG. Samsung will likely confirm this latest rumour, and possibly even demo these features, on 25 February, when it unveils both phones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Pocket-lint will be at the show, too.

According to ETNews, the Galaxy S9 may cost between 925,000 and 1 million won (about $853 to $923), which corresponds with another report that also suggested Samsung planned to hike the price of this year's flagships, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X.