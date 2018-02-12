Samsung patent shows in-display fingerprint scanner, likely for Note 9

It looks like Samsung is embracing in-display fingerprint readers.

For instance, the forthcoming Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be Samsung’s first Android smartphone with an in-display fingerprint reader, according to a new report (translated) from China. The company reportedly doesn't want to use existing technology from other manufacturers, like Synaptics, and prefers its own solution, which it has been working on for years now.

The sketch shown above is an example of what Samsung has been developing since at least 2016. It comes from one of Samsung’s filed patents - and was cited in that report out of China. Keep in mind the sketch seems to show Samsung's in-display fingerprint reader, but the design of the handset itself is just a reference. It's not the Galaxy Note 9.

Past rumours have suggested both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 were supposed to use this type of biometric authentication, but Samsung ran into troubles, including with manufacturing yield rates, so it shelved the idea. Chinese phone maker Vivo then ended up becoming the first OEM to release a smartphone with a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen.

However, it's only a matter of time before the technology becomes mainstream. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in late August or early September at IFA 2018, so maybe we're just six or so months out before that happens.