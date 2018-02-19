Galaxy S9 price and pre-order info: What will Samsung's new handset cost?

It seems certain that the Samsung Galaxy S9 price will be more than last year's S8.

Last year's Galaxy S8 went on sale for £689, so we're expecting the S9 price to be around that point. We'd expect the US Galaxy S9 price to be around $699.

Some reports have said that the S9 will go on sale for up to £100/$100 more than last year's model, although we'd say that was excessive when the iPhone 8 costs £699 - Samsung is surely unlikely to price its new handset at a more expensive point than Apple, but then it does have the Note 8 on sale for £869.

The £999 iPhone X has shown that Apple fans at least are willing to pay for a more expensive handset, though not necessarily in the quantity that Samsung would surely desire the S9 to sell at.

That's especially the case because the S9 won't look that much different than the S8 - even if it does end up having a Face ID equivalent and other significant enhancements to the camera and battery.

In contrast the iPhone X is very different to other iPhones and while it was expensive, people were prepared to pay.

But there's no getting away from the fact that a large price rise for the new Galaxy would surely result in unacceptable Galaxy S9 sales. Mind you, that could be something Samsung is willing to stomach if it makes more money on each Galaxy S9 and S9+ that it sells.

And with the Galaxy A8 bringing S8-like specs to the mid-range, it's possible that Samsung wants to reposition its S-Series handsets further upmarket.

Samsung has confirmed that 25 February 2018 is the launch date for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ while the Galaxy S9 release date will be mid-March. Some sources suggest that this will be the 16 March.

Read more in our Galaxy S9 rumours where you can see all the info on the Galaxy S9 specs that we've amassed so far.

UK network EE has posted its Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9 pre-registration page where you can sign up to be the first to hear how to buy the next Galaxy handset.

Enter your details to ensure you get all the info you need, for pricing, pre-orders, shipping and more.

Just head to Three Galaxy S9 pre-order or EE Galaxy S9 pre-order to fill in your email address and other details there. You can also register with Samsung for more details, too.