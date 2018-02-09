Forget the Galaxy S9, here are some specs for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10
- Heavy AI integration
- 5G handset
- Likely coming spring 2019
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones will be officially unveiled on Sunday 25 February at a dedicated Unpacked event in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2018. However, that doesn't stop the rumour mill churning over their successor.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is still some way off, with a spring 2019 release most likely, but respected tech analyst Ice Universe has posted on Weibo his thoughts on some of the specifications and features of the phone.
It's not to be confused with the Samsung Galaxy X, contrary to some recent reports. That will be the company's first phone with a foldable OLED display and is tipped to be released later this year.
The Galaxy S10 will be a direct replacement for the S9 (and maybe a plus version for like-for-like replacement of the larger model).
Ice Universe states that phone will be a 5G handset and feature a dedicated neural processing chip.
Here's his full, estimated spec list:
- AI-specific chipset, with CPU, GPU and separate neural processor
- 5G modem
- UFS 3.0 storage
- LPDDR5 RAM
- 93 per cent or more screen-to-body ratio
- 9th-generation mobile Super AMOLED display
- 3D AI processing with camera
- L-shaped battery
It's also likely a next-generation Bixby will be involved somewhere down the line, as that was also mentioned in the original earnings call.
One thing's for sure, as soon as the S9 and S9+ hit, all attention will be on the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy X. Or the Note 9. Or the... you get the picture.
