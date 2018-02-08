Want to see Samsung's Galaxy S9+ phone in 'Coral Blue'? Here you go

Samsung hasn't unveiled the Galaxy S9 yet, but you'd be forgiven if you thought otherwise, considering how often it's leaked out in recent weeks.

We've seen reports with all sorts of leaked details about the upcoming device, as well as leaked images that show what it looks like. If you put all this information together, you'll get a pretty good idea about what to expect (Pocket-lint even has a round-up that includes every leak so far). Nevertheless, if you're a diehard Sammy fan, you want to know the latest. So, for you, we have the Galaxy S9 in blue.

Technically, its the Galaxy S9+, the Galaxy S9's larger sibling, and it's a press shot of the phone in "Coral Blue". Leaker @evleaks - who previously shared the phone in Lilac Purple - tweeted the photo. Keep in mind this isn't an all-new colour for Samsung. It originally rolled out Coral Blue with the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, and then it brought it back with the Galaxy S8 (but only in the US, unfortunately)

We therefore expect this colour to be limited to certain markets. We will know for sure on 25 February, when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ during its MWC 2018 press conference. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you the news as it happens.