Samsung might pull an Apple and increase price of Galaxy S9 by a lot

Samsung wants to up the price of its flagship phone this year.

According to TechRadar, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 will be £100 more expensive than last year's Galaxy S8, which launched at £689, and it'll be £220 more than 2016's Galaxy S7, which debuted with a £569 price tag. That means the new phone will cost £789 in the UK. Those of you in America can expect to pay around $850. Unfortunately, this move seems to be part of a new trend.

Apple recently instituted a $122 price difference between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Plus, it put a $1,149 price tag on the top-of-the-line iPhone X. Nevertheless, it managed to sell 77.3 million iPhones during the last quarter. Although it sold fewer iPhones compared to the same period last year, it made more money, thanks to the higher price. We can only assume Samsung likes this strategy.

Keep in mind Samsung has yet to confirm pricing. However, the company is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S9 in Barcelona at the MWC 2018 later this month, so we'll know for sure soon. For the steep price, we're hoping for some jaw-dropping features. Unfortunately, we've already been treated to several leaks and reports about the device, so little remains a mystery at this point.

Anyway, Pocket-lint will be at MWC 2018 to bring you the latest Samsung news as it happens.