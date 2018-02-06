Here's the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in "Lilac Purple"

We still have almost three weeks until the Samsung Unpacked event in Barcelona, but new press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have surfaced that leave very few surprises for the conference itself.

The latest shots, posted by @evleaks, show both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in a "Lilac Purple" colourway.

He also revealed on Twitter that the other launch colours will be "Midnight Black", "Titanium Gray (sic)" and Samsung's traditional "Coral Blue".

We know that the Unpacked event, held on the eve of Mobile World Congress on Sunday 25 February, is for both handsets. Samsung itself confirmed it.

And, according to the many other leaks we've been privy to over the last few weeks, we're pretty sure of many of the specs for the handsets too.

The screen sizes are said to be 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch respectively. They will also both likely adopt a resolution of 2960 x 1440 and feature HDR support.

The phones are each rumoured to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 (depending on your region) and 4GB RAM. Storage is claimed to be 64GB with microSD expansion. And the rear camera will allegedly be the only main difference between the two handsets, bar size.

It will be a single-lens camera (12-megapixel) on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and dual-lens on the S9+.