Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases leaked, along with all-new fast charger

We're just a few weeks away from the official Samsung Unpacked launch event for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. That means there are more leaks than underpants made of Swiss cheese.

The latest centres on alleged cases for both phones and a charging accessory.

They've been pictured and posted on Twitter in all their glory, showing, at least, the camera placements that we've seen in other leaked renders in the past.

The other relevant object in the photo released online is a wireless, convertible fast charger (alongside a Canon DSLR camera which is highly unlikely to expand the Galaxy S9 experience).

In terms of the cases, you can see that the cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ have a dual-lens cut-out, while the solitary case for the conventional S9 has a hole for a single-lens.

Apart from the camera details, they seem to be similar to last year's variants - the ones for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. That means the official sleeves will be the Alcantara case and a Clear View cover.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones will be unveiled in Barcelona on the eve of Mobile World Congress. You will be able to watch the event live online on Sunday 25 February.