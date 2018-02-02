  These leaked Samsung Galaxy S9 pics reveal phone's innards and specs

Do you want to see what the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+'s innards probably look like?

Samsung is hosting its 2018 Unpacked press event at MWC 2018 this month, when it plans to announce the new Galaxy S9 and S9+. And thanks to several leaks and reports, we know practically everything about both these upcoming flagships. However, those of you who are diehard Sammy fans might still be interested in newly leaked photos of components that will likely be inside the Galaxy S9 and the S9+.

Adding to the USB-C board for the S9 that leaked just a bit ago.. here's the board for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965) pic.twitter.com/ODyVrtyNVT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2018

Leaker Roland Quant has shared the USB-C board for the Galaxy S9 and the board for the Samsung Galaxy S9+. He's also shared the Galaxy S9's fingerprint reader, which has a new shape, and the phone's camera module, which has just one camera. Perhaps the most interesting component leak, however, comes from Union Repair, an online phone component retailer. It has battery replacements for the phones.

Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960 components: fingerprint reader - notice the new shape. Camera module - not much to see, except, yes, it's only one camera. pic.twitter.com/g8yq6xwi15 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2018

Roland Quandt also shared these photos, and from what we can tell, the Galaxy S9 will have a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S9+ will have a 3,500mAh battery. Those are the exact same capacities as last year's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships. Keep in mind Samsung will reportedly still use the same Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology, so don't expect much improvements in the battery department.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 3500mAh battery EB-BG965 without the shop's watermark: pic.twitter.com/veFaND5D4q — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2018

We expect Samsung to talk up battery efficiency of the latest Snapdragon and Exynos processors at MWC 2018, though.