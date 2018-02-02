All 2018 Samsung Galaxy phone models found in Android Oreo firmware

Samsung will soon unleash two new flagship smartphones during Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be officially announced at the end of this month.

However, they are far from the only mobile devices expected for 2018. Indeed, if a list of codenames extracted from a leaked build of Android 8.0 (Oreo) for the Galaxy Note 8 is genuine, there are plenty heading our way.

XDA Developers found what is possibly Samsung's mobile roadmap for the year in the firmware and has done a decent job of decoding some of the codenames. Some were easy and refer to already known handsets, through other leaks and rumours, some still remain a mystery.

There are one or two that are thought to be the codename for new tablet devices, which show that Samsung certainly hasn't given up on that sector of the market yet, even though it is shrinking.

Here then are the codenames found and XDA Developers' best guesses on which products they refer to: