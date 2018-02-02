All 2018 Samsung Galaxy phone models found in Android Oreo firmware
- Tablets too
- Codenames reveal all
Samsung will soon unleash two new flagship smartphones during Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will both be officially announced at the end of this month.
However, they are far from the only mobile devices expected for 2018. Indeed, if a list of codenames extracted from a leaked build of Android 8.0 (Oreo) for the Galaxy Note 8 is genuine, there are plenty heading our way.
XDA Developers found what is possibly Samsung's mobile roadmap for the year in the firmware and has done a decent job of decoding some of the codenames. Some were easy and refer to already known handsets, through other leaks and rumours, some still remain a mystery.
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
- Samsung Galaxy S9 official, Samsung confirms name in earnings report
There are one or two that are thought to be the codename for new tablet devices, which show that Samsung certainly hasn't given up on that sector of the market yet, even though it is shrinking.
Here then are the codenames found and XDA Developers' best guesses on which products they refer to:
- astarqlte - Samsung Galaxy S9 Active (Snapdragon)
- c10lte - Samsung Galaxy C10
- c10plte - Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus
- crown - Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- degasy18wifi
- grandppirislte
- gtaxlad
- gta2xl - Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2018
- gtesy18lte - Samsung Galaxy Tab E 2018
- gts4llte - Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- j2y18lte - Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
- j3neolte - Samsung Galaxy J3 Neo
- j3topelte
- j4lte - Samsung Galaxy J4
- j6lte - Samsung Galaxy J6
- j7topelte
- j7toplte
- j8lte - Samsung Galaxy J8
- jackpotlte
- jackpotqlte
- jackpot2lte
- jackpot2qlte
- kellylte
- lugelte
- star - Samsung Galaxy S9
- star2 - Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Huawei P20 and P20 Pro specs, release date and price: Everything you need to know
- Huawei P20 Pro triple camera explored: Everything you need to know about Huawei's camera renaissance
- Huawei P20 Pro initial review: Shooting for the camera phone crown
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Flagship design without the flagship price tag
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 benchmark confirms Snapdragon 845 processor
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Dual cameras in a bezel-free design at a surprise price
- OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Get free Bose QC35 II headphones with Huawei P20 pre-orders
- Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals and prices: All the pre-order offers
Comments