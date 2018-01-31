Galaxy X coming soon? Samsung says it'll use foldable OLED displays

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X phone might finally launch this year.

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Samsung said foldable OLED displays and Bixby will help drive the company’s growth in 2018: "As for the Mobile business, Samsung will continue its efforts to differentiate its smartphones by adopting cutting-edge technologies, such as foldable OLED displays," Samsung explained. That was actually the third time Samsung spoke about foldable OLED displays in its earning call.

However, it fell short of actually saying "Galaxy X" and setting a release date for the rumoured phone. We've been calling the foldable phone that for at least a year, but the truth is, there is currently no official name. According to several reports, the phone is expected to have a 7.3-inch OLED display that can be used as a regular smartphone or folded out to become a tablet. Mind you, it likely won't be flexible.

Foldable displays seem to be different from flexible displays, which Samsung already uses in its Galaxy S8 and Note 8 flagships. While flexible displays can curve, they don't fold. Samsung has previously described a folding-screen technology, but now we know that it is definitely a part of Samsung's mobile strategy - at least for this year. Samsung wouldn't be the first to make a foldable phone, though.

ZTE, a Chinese company, released the Axon M last year. But it technically has two screens that fold along a hinge.