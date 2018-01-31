Samsung Galaxy S9 official, Samsung confirms name in earnings report

Samsung has confirmed in writing the name of its next flagship smartphone and that it will be available to consumers in Q1.

A sentence in its FY 2017 fourth quarter earnings report directly refers to the Samsung Galaxy S9 - the first time we've seen the name officially written down.

"In the first quarter, the company expects the mobile business to improve its earnings, led by an increase in sales of flagship products with the launch of Galaxy S9," it says.

The phone is expected to be unveiled during an Unpacked event on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona in February.

The press conference takes place on 25 February and will be streamed live for all those who can't attend in person. It is also thought that the larger version of the Galaxy S9, the S9+, will be unveiled at the same time.

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

To be honest, the name doesn't come as a shock. Not only does it comply with traditional Samsung naming conventions and has been bandied around the industry as a rumour for some time, the official invite for Samsung's 2018 Unpacked event has a massive "9" on the front.

Pocket-lint will be in attendance both at Unpacked and Mobile World Congress to bring you all the news and hands-on action as they unfold.