Samsung Galaxy S9 to get new Intelligent Scan feature for improved security

We've not got long to wait until the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are officially unveiled at MWC but that hasn't stopped rumours and leaks regarding the new phones from flooding in. The latest refers to a new feature that will likely arrive with the S9 duo, and one that could find its way onto the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 via a software update.

It's a new feature called Intelligent Scan and it's been discovered by SamCentral in a teardown of the latest Android Oreo beta for the Galaxy Note 8. Intelligent Scan will "combine face and iris scanning to improve accuracy and security even in low or very bright light."

While it's not entirely clear just yet exactly what the feature will be used for, it's highly likely it will become the default method for authenticating app downloads and payments, signing into websites or any other scenario where you would normally enter a password. Iris scanning and facial recognition will still exist as separate security inputs although it's also been found in the code that disabling one of the features will automatically disable the other two.

Because the Galaxy S8 duo and the Galaxy Note 8 all have iris scanning and front-facing cameras, it's entirely possible that Samsung will add the Intelligent Scan feature via a firmware update. We hope to hear more about the feature at the Galaxy S9 unveiling on 25 February.