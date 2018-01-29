Huge leaks show Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ design in detail

Want to know what Samsung's next flagships will look like?

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 smartphones in one month at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, and that means the leaks are pouring in at this point, with the latest example coming from Evan Blass. He has a great track record when it comes to posting leaked phone news and renders to his @evleaks Twitter account.

Now, he's shared what looks like press renders of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. In an accompanied report via VentureBeat, Blass notes that the Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2-inch screen. They'll be powered by Snapdragon 845 in the US and China, though the UK will get Samsung's Exynos 9810.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Blass said both phones will be refreshed with new imaging hardware and software. You can expect a motion-detected, "super slow-mo" video capture, for instance. They'll also have variable aperture on their 12-megapixel rear cameras that switch between f/2.4 and f/1.5. The Galaxy S9+ has a second 12-megapixel rear module, as well.

Blass has posted an image of the camera modules for both phones, showing the dual-lens setup of the S9+ and the fingerprint scanners beneath both.

Finally, here are the rear component layouts: pic.twitter.com/r8GYVbzt44 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

If you look at the first render Blass shared, there appears to be black bezels on their sides, whereas on last year's models the phones had more glass, which made them look curvier.

At first, it seemed as though Samsung has taken a step backwards with its design, but Blass has since posted another image showing a close up of the right edge, which perhaps allays these fears.

For those stressing the side bezels: pic.twitter.com/uxvA7lG5Dk — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 26 January 2018

While there is still a black bezel to be seen, the edge of the phone does appear to be more curvaceous than the other renders show. These are just leaked renders, however, and not indicative of the final design. We'll have to wait until MWC to see exactly what they'll like.

And finally, Blass said the main difference between the two devices is that the Galaxy S9+ will get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the Galaxy S9 will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, we can expect the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to begin shipping and selling from 16 March. For more rumours, see our round-up.