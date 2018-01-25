Samsung Unpacked 2018 official, Galaxy S9 to launch on 25 February

Samsung has sent out media invites and posted a teaser tweet, for its Unpacked event, due to take place on 25 February 2018, a day before Mobile World Congress officially kicks off. The Unpacked event will be the official launchpad for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, which is confirmed by a large number 9 on the otherwise minimalistic invite.

The only other information we can glean from the invitation, is that Samsung is putting a particular focus on the camera, with the tagline "The camera. Reimagined." We've seen several times now that the camera on the Galaxy S9 will have an f/1.5 aperture, the largest of any smartphone currently available.

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

A leaked image of the retail packaging for the S9 mentions f/1.5 - f/2.4, suggesting it will have a variable aperture that will adjust depending on light conditions. The S9+ meanwhile should get a dual-lens rear camera, although specs for this haven't yet been revealed. Both should also be able to record video at up to 1,000fps for super slow-motion playback, a feature previously rumoured and backed up by the retail packaging. They should also get 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S9 phones are expected to undergo a few other significant internal changes, such as using a Y-OCTA technology for the OLED display, which integrates the touch sensor directly into the panel, rather than be a separate layer. They should also save space inside thanks to SLP mainboards, which miniaturise the components, although this will only be the case for Exynos-powered phones.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ should remain relatively similar to their S8 predecessors, retaining the Infinity displays and metal and glass build.