Does this video reveal the Samsung Galaxy S9?

A very quick 10-second video that claims to show the Samsung Galaxy S9 being used has appeared online on Chinese website Weibo. The phone seen in the video is clearly a Samsung device, because we can see the Infinity display, but because there's no way of authenticating it, we have to take it with a pinch of salt for now, because it could well be a Galaxy S8.

The video itself shows someone pressing buttons on a keyboard, perhaps as a touch-response test, although if you look quickly at the beginning, it looks as though the video of the phone is actually being viewed on another screen, which only adds to the confusion.

The Galaxy S9 isn't expected to differ too greatly from the Galaxy S8 in terms of design, although it's thought the bezels may be a little bit thinner. It's too hard to tell if the bottom bezel on the phone seen in the leaked video is thinner than that of the Galaxy S8.

This could well be our first genuine look at Samsung's next flagship - although we have seen some alleged hands-on pics - but we can't be sure. What we can be sure of is that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month, with some upgraded internals compared to its S8 predecessors.