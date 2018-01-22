Samsung Galaxy S9 to receive significant internal upgrades, says report

We're just over a month away until the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are unveiled at Mobile World Congress. We've known for some time now that the overall design of the phone duo isn't going to differ too much from the S8 phones of 2017, but instead they will receive some internal upgrades.

A new report from ET News, which has reliable on leaks in the past, has revealed just how great those internal upgrades are going to be, and it's more than just a new processor.

One of the biggest changes relates to the screen. While Samsung will once again use OLED panels for the display, they will use Y-OCTA technology (Youm On-Cell Touch AMOLED). This technology allows the touch sensor to be integrated directly into the display, rather than be a separate layer. By using this technology, Samsung can save weight and make the S9 phones thinner, plus it should make touch-responsiveness that bit more accurate.

Samsung will also employ SLP (Substrate Like PCB) mainboards in both Galaxy S9 phones, which minaturises the circuit board components, freeing up space elsewhere inside the phones. It's not immediately clear what Samsung will do with the extra space, although considering the size of the battery has already been all but confirmed, it will likely be used for extra cooling rather than a bigger power unit. The only caveat with the SLP method, is that it will only be used with Exynos-powered devices and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 variant that will be heading to the US.

The ET News report also says the camera on the S9 and S9 Plus will have an f/1.5 aperture, one of the largest seen on a smartphone. Previously, the LG V30 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphones had the largest apertures seen with f/1.6, but the S9 duo will trounce that with f/1.5. The larger aperture means more light can be let in, which should result in better quality photos, especially in low-light conditions.

So even though Samsung is unlikely to make the S9 and S9 Plus that different visually to the S8 duo, the internal upgrades planned could warrant current S8 owners to switch their phone out for the latest model when it launches in March.