Samsung Galaxy S9 hardware details leak out ahead of MWC unveiling

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018 next month, so the leaks are pouring in at this point.

The latest leak comes from ETNews, which has reported a bunch of details about what the device might feature. It has claimed the Galaxy S9 will launch with a 12-megapixel rear camera and f/1.5 variable aperture lens (up to f/2.4), while the Galaxy S9 Plus will feature dual 12-megapixel cameras with respective f/1.5 and f/2.4 cameras.

These cameras are expected to offer a slow-motion mode that supposedly supports 1,000 fps. Both the Galaxy S9’s and Galaxy S9 Plus’ front camera will be a 8-megapixel sensor. But the Galaxy S9’s iris scanner will be integrated in the front camera, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will have an iris scanner separate from the selfie camera.

And finally, both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus will reportedly use Y-OCTA display technology, which are said to be thinner and have better optical properties. The Galaxy S9 will have a 5.77-inch display, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will have a 6.22-inch display. Oh, and both phones wll have rear-mounted fingerprint scanners.

