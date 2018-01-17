Winter Olympics edition Galaxy Note 8 is the best Samsung phone you'll never own

Samsung has announced a special edition of its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone to celebrate its partnership with the Winter Olympics. Sadly though, you'll never be able to get your hands on one... unless you are either competing in the Games, know someone who is competing or check out eBay soon after it finishes (ahem).

That's because the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will not officially go on sale - at least, that's Samsung's initial intention. Instead, over 4,000 units are being made to be distributed to the athletes in attendance.

It's a shame as the device looks stunning in renders. It has an exclusive white back glass and is decorated by the Olympic Rings in gold. The S Pen is styled to match, while themed wallpapers will be pre-loaded.

Useful apps will also come pre-installed to help athletes during their stay in South Korea - Samsung's homeland.

A special Paralympics Winter Games edition is also planned for all the competitors in that particular tournament. It will feature the Paralympic Games logo instead.

"We’re proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives," said Younghee Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics starts on 9 February.