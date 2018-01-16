Samsung Galaxy S9 release date rumoured by reliable source

After much speculation and even a highly suggestive comment from Samsung president DJ Koh, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will indeed be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month, and will be officially released a month later on 16 March.

The news comes via Evan Blass, the ever-reliable Twitter tipster, who cites a C-level executive at a major casemaker for the leak. According to the source, the Galaxy S9 duo will be unveiled on the first day of MWC on 26 February and pre-orders will go live three days later on 1 March.

While this is a leak that hasn't been confirmed by Samsung itself, it does come from an incredibly reliable source, so we can be almost certain that these are the dates Samsung plans to abide by.

The launch date news follows some major leaks in the past week that have revealed the specs of the Galaxy S9 thanks to an image of the retail box and the battery capacity which has been leaked via a document filed with Brazil's official telecommunications regulator.

If they all prove to be true, along with some render leaks and even hands-on images of both phones, then we know pretty much all there is to know about the upcoming flagship devices.

Both will run the very latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, or Samsung's own Exynos Series 9 9810 processor in select regions, including the UK. The S9 will have 4GB of RAM and if Samsung chooses to once again give both phones the exact same specs apart from screen size, battery capacity and camera, the S9+ will have the same.

Not only will the S9+ have a slightly larger display than the S9, but it will also come with a dual-lens camera while the S9 will make do with just the one, but both should be capable of super slow-motion video recording.

We have just over a month to go until Samsung holds the phones aloft at MWC, there is still plenty of time for any final pieces of the S9 puzzle to be filled.