Samsung Galaxy S9 box reveals specs of the upcoming flagship

A leaked image of an alleged Samsung Galaxy S9 retail box has appeared on Reddit and revealed various specs and features of the upcoming device. A lot of the specs have been teased and leaked already, so to see them on what appears to be a legitimate retail box adds extra weight. Of course, there is always the slight possibility it is a fake, so it's still best to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The specs confirm the Galaxy S9 will have a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ SAMOLED display that curves off at the edges. We were already expecting the S9 to retain the same screen as the Galaxy S8, so this is no surprise.

Elsewhere there will be a 12-megapixel Super Speed Dual Pixel rear camera and the box adds it will feature super slow-motion video capture. This is something we've heard before when ET News revealed the S9 would have a camera capable of shooting video up to 1,000fps. On the front there will be an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus.

The Galaxy S9+ is expected to get a dual-lens rear camera instead.

The box also reveals the Galaxy S9 will have stereo speakers tuned by AKG and will ship with headphones tuned by the audio company too. AKG is a subsidiary of Harman, the company Samsung acquired for $8bn in 2016.

Other specs and features that were almost certain anyway include an iris scanner, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will launch at Mobile World Congress next month after Samsung confirmed the news itself at CES.