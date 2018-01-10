Samsung Galaxy S9 confirmed to launch at MWC 2018

After months of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will indeed be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February, after DJ Koh, the president of Samsung's mobile division, confirmed the news at CES 2018.

The news comes from ZDNet, and while Koh didn't explicitly state the phones would would launch at MWC, he said they would launch at a trade show in February. We're not aware of any other major trade shows other than MWC, so it leaves little to the imagination.

Some rumours began circling before CES that suggested Samsung would reveal at least a snippet of information at the show in Vegas, but other than the launch date, we're no closer to knowing the full list of specs and features the S9 duo will come with.

We do know that the phones will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or latest Exynos 9810 processors depending on region and they should sport virtually the same design as the S8s. The only real difference should be a repositioned fingerprint sensor, a feature that has been rumoured for some time and backed up in leaked renders and hands-on photos.