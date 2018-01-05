Samsung Galaxy S8 to get Dolby Atmos support with Android Oreo

A full, final build of Android 8.0 Oreo is due to be released for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ around the end of January and following a leaked early build, it seems the new software will bring with it support for Dolby Atmos audio.

The leaked version of Android Oreo with Dolby Atmos is, for now at least, for the Snapdragon 835-powered Galaxy S8 models and it is also claimed to be a stable build. However it isn't being certified by the Google Play Store, which Sammobile says means that while it's an official non-beta version of the OS, it's not the final one that will be available for devices to download at the end of the month.

With the update, Dolby Atmos has been added as a toggle switch in the audio settings, so it can enhance the audio you hear when you plug in some headphones. It can't be used when listening to sound through the speakers.

There are also four presets: Auto, Movie, Music and Voice, although it's being claimed that at the moment, the presets don't have any effect on the audio and once Atmos is turned on, it can't be turned off. These are issues that should be fixed by the time the final build is made available.

Exactly what effect Dolby Atmos will have on the audio in general on the Galaxy S8 remains to be seen. A 'proper' Dolby Atmos speaker configuration relies on in-ceiling speakers or upward firing modules to create an enveloping sound effect, something headphones can't offer. We've seen Atmos on mobile devices and laptops before and first impressions have been largely positive. So we have high hopes for the Galaxy S8.

There's no word to say when the final build will roll out, but with the official beta program ending on 15 January and this stable build leaking out, and end of January release is certainly on the cards.