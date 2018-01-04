  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy S9 to get latest Exynos 9 with facial recognition security features

|
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy S9 to get latest Exynos 9 with facial recognition security features
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Samsung has revealed details about the Exynos 9810, the latest 9 series processor that brings with it a raft of upgrades over the previous Exynos 8895 that can be found in select models of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The new 9810, while not confirmed in the press release, will no doubt find its way into the upcoming Galaxy S9, expected to be unveiled at MWC in February.

The 9810 benefits from Samsung's second-generation 10-nanometer FinFET technology and an all-new octa-core CPU. Four of the cores can reach 2.9GHz, while the other four are better optimised for efficiency to help things such as battery life. Samsung says multi-core performance is increased by 40 per cent compared to the previous model.

The Exynos 9810 also has advanced AI capabilities, with Samsung saying it's neural engine can recognise people and items in photos at lightning speed and even scan and create a 3D image of a user's face, which  can be used for facial recognition to unlock a device. While not explicitly confirmed, this would suggest the Galaxy S9 will have a facial recognition security system similar to the Apple iPhone X. It also ties in with previous rumours that said the upcoming Galaxy flagship will have its own dedicated neural engine for AI tasks.

The Exynos 9810 will also support gigabit LTE speeds up to 1.2Gbps and offer improved image stabilisation when taking photos and videos. Samsung also says the new processor can offer real-time out-of-focus photography and brighter pictures in low light conditions.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhones?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  3. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  4. Huawei Mate 20 to feature huge 7-inch screen, according to report
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show a mid-ranger with notch, dual cameras
  1. Google's AR Stickers come to first phone outside its own Pixel line
  2. iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
  3. LG might add a VR-friendly 4K LCD screen to the LG G8 flagship
  4. Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Google Pixel 3 XL flaunts every angle in revealing prototype leak
Comments