Samsung Galaxy S9 to get latest Exynos 9 with facial recognition security features

Samsung has revealed details about the Exynos 9810, the latest 9 series processor that brings with it a raft of upgrades over the previous Exynos 8895 that can be found in select models of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The new 9810, while not confirmed in the press release, will no doubt find its way into the upcoming Galaxy S9, expected to be unveiled at MWC in February.

The 9810 benefits from Samsung's second-generation 10-nanometer FinFET technology and an all-new octa-core CPU. Four of the cores can reach 2.9GHz, while the other four are better optimised for efficiency to help things such as battery life. Samsung says multi-core performance is increased by 40 per cent compared to the previous model.

The Exynos 9810 also has advanced AI capabilities, with Samsung saying it's neural engine can recognise people and items in photos at lightning speed and even scan and create a 3D image of a user's face, which can be used for facial recognition to unlock a device. While not explicitly confirmed, this would suggest the Galaxy S9 will have a facial recognition security system similar to the Apple iPhone X. It also ties in with previous rumours that said the upcoming Galaxy flagship will have its own dedicated neural engine for AI tasks.

The Exynos 9810 will also support gigabit LTE speeds up to 1.2Gbps and offer improved image stabilisation when taking photos and videos. Samsung also says the new processor can offer real-time out-of-focus photography and brighter pictures in low light conditions.