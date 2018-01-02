Wow! Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ hands-on pic leaked

We're two days into 2018 and already the new year is treating us well.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in early 2018, so, of course, the leaks are coming full force, starting with renders from this morning, and, now, the first hands-on image of the two handsets. The leak (below), spotted by Androidandme, was shared to the Chinese site Weibo, and it shows the backside of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Although it looks legit, nothing has been confirmed by Samsung.

The image also appear to line up with what we've heard so far about the upcoming phones, like that Samsung adjusted the fingerprint reader so that it sits below the rear camera housing. We can also see that the Galaxy S9 on left has just one camera, while the Galaxy S9+ on the right has a dual camera setup. We can also see both phones have a shiny, glass design, resembling their predecessors.

Samsung is expected to unveil both phones at Mobile World Congress in February, but it could reveal or tease some information at CES next week. We'll bring you all the latest Galaxy S9 news as and when we hear it.