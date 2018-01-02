Official looking renders give us our clearest look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

We've already seen a few leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, but a fresh set, that look almost-official, add yet more weight to the final design of both phones.

The renders have been leaked to Chinese social site Weibo, the source of many render leaks and were found by Android Headlines. The addition of text in the image makes them appear to be official promotional material from Samsung.

The images show that both phones do indeed bear a striking resemblance to their S8 and S8+ predecessors, although while not entirely clear from the image, the bezels of the new phones are expected to be a smidgen thinner.

1/2 Weibo

At the top of of the phone we can see an array of sensors, which are believed to include a much-improved iris scanner and the front-facing camera. It doesn't appear as though Samsung will give the S9 and S9+ a dual-selfie camera, but will give the recently announced mid-range A8 one instead. On the left of the phone are the volume rocker and what will likely be the Bixby button, and the power button on the right.

The images only show the rear of the regular Galaxy S9, which confirms the fingerprint sensor has been moved below the camera, but it also shows a single-lens camera. The larger Galaxy S9+ is expected to get a dual-lens camera, but these images don't confirm this rumour.

Samsung is expected to unveil both phones at Mobile World Congress in February, but could reveal or tease some information at CES next week. We'll bring you all the latest Galaxy S9 news as and when we hear it.